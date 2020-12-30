Man in hospital after second snake bite in 24 hours
A man is recovering in hospital after a snake bite in Mirani.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man in his 30s was bitten on his foot on a private property, 36km west of Mackay, at 7.55pm on Tuesday.
He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.
This was the second snake bite incident in the past 24 hours for the region, with a woman taken to Bowen Hospital with a suspected bite on Monday.
