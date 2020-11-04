Menu
Paramedics are at the scene of a crash in Bowen. Picture: Heidi Petith
Man in hospital after truck rollover near Bowen

Elyse Wurm
4th Nov 2020 3:15 PM
UPDATE 3.15PM: A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital after a truck rollover outside Bowen.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the man had suffered minor chest injuries and was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

A second ambulance crew remained at the scene on Peter Delemothe Rd, she said.

Emergency services were called to the rollover, which occurred about 30km south of Bowen, about 1.09pm.

Initial reports suggested a tyre blowout caused the single-vehicle crash.

INITIAL: PARAMEDICS are assessing three people after a truck rollover outside Bowen.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Peter Delemothe Rd, about 30km south of Bowen, about 1.09pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing three people but they appeared to have minor or no injuries.

Initial reports suggested a tyre blowout caused the rollover, she said.

Firefighters were also called to the crash and are in the process of making the scene safe.

