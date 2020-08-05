Menu
The man was taken to hospital after the crash at Bogie. s
Man in hospital as car hits cow and rolls near Bowen

Ashley Pillhofer
, ashley.pillhofer@dailymercury.com.au
5th Aug 2020 7:45 AM
A MAN was taken to hospital after his car hit a cow and flipped on a rural road north of Mackay.

Paramedics were called to Peter Delemothe Rd at Bogie just after 8pm Tuesday.

The man in his 40s was able to remove himself from the crashed vehicle before paramedics arrived.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man avoided significant injury in the crash with paramedics assessing the driver for minor shoulder and neck injuries.

The man was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

