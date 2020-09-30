Man in hot water for stealing bakery’s water system

Lawrence Robert Springall leaves Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing a hot water system from a Tewantin bakery. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

Lawrence Robert Springall leaves Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to stealing a hot water system from a Tewantin bakery. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

A 67-year-old Coast man has landed in hot water after he disconnected and stole a water system from a Tewantin bakery.

Lawrence Robert Springall pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of stealing after he took a hot water system from a Richie's Bakery on May 16.

Golf coach facing charges turfed from juniors event

Supreme Court throws out bid to end mayor's reign

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said CCTV footage captured Springall stealing the system from the Tewantin business.

"The defendant drove his car and trailer to the rear carpark of the victim address, everywhere was closed, they had their 250L hot water system installed and connected at the back,' she said.

"The defendant disconnected the entire system, rolled it onto his trailer and left with it in his trailer."

Sergeant Johnstone said police later spoke to Springall when he was spotted parked on Mary St in Noosaville on July 7.

"He made full admissions to police, explaining he had stolen the water system as his system was no longer working and didn't have any money to repair or replace it," she said.

"He voluntarily allowed police to follow him back to is address to recover the stolen system."

Springall also met with police and the victim business to apologise and was genuinely remorseful for his actions.

Duty lawyer Lachlan Ygoa-Mckeown suggested a good behaviour bond was an appropriate punishment for Springall, who had no criminal history.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Springall had landed himself in "hot water" and sentenced him to a $900 good behaviour bond for 12 months.