Crime

Man in parked car allegedly recorded four times limit

Jordan Gilliland
16th Apr 2020 10:51 AM
A WHITSUNDAY man who allegedly recorded almost four times the limit has been charged with a drink driving offence despite not driving at the time.

Police said they found a vehicle parked in Honeyeater Crescent, on the corner of Kookaburra Drive, Cannon Valley, at about 6.25am this morning.

They approached the vehicle and allegedly found a 31-year-old Cannon Valley man in the driver’s seat.

After a conversation with police, the man was arrested and taken to Whitsunday Police Station where he allegedly recorded a blood alcohol limit of 0.187 per cent.

The man will appear in Proserpine Magistrate’s Court on August 10 on one charge of being in charge of a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

Police reminded residents they can take enforcement action against a person affected by alcohol or a drug while they are in the driver’s seat – even if the vehicle is not being driven at the time.

