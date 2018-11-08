Menu
Driver about to be airlifted by helicopter after crash near Warwick.
Driver about to be airlifted by helicopter after crash near Warwick. Sarah Dionysius
Man in serious condition airlifted after crash on major road

marian faa
8th Nov 2018 7:19 AM

A MAN is in a serious condition and about to be airlifted to hospital after a major crash in Felton this morning.

The driver, who was the only occupant, became trapped in his vehicle when it rolled over on the Toowoomba Karara Rd at 5.19am.

He has been freed and is currently in a serious condition.

A helicopter is now on scene to airlift the man to hospital but a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman could not confirm his injuries.

Both lanes of the Toowoomba Karara Rd were closed to all traffic for a period of time but have now reopened.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

More updates to come.

