Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the workplace accident about 8am Tuesday. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Man injured after falling from a tree

Georgia Simpson
by
20th Feb 2019 9:25 AM

A MAN has injured his arm after falling from a tree at Cape Gloucester in a workplace accident this morning

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition after it was called to the accident at 8am.

Paramedics are still on scene assessing the man and the spokesperson said it was likely he would be taken to hospital.

The extent of the injuries are unknown and the spokesperson said he was unsure which hospital the man would be taken to.

