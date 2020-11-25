Man injured after ute rolls, hits pole off Bruce Highway

CRASH ROLLOVER: A man was hospitalised after a crash near Foxdale last night.

CRASH ROLLOVER: A man was hospitalised after a crash near Foxdale last night.

A MAN suffered neck and shoulder pain when his ute rolled and crashed into a power poll of the Bruce Highway in the Whitsundays.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle rollover in Foxdale about 11.45pm Tuesday.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics at the scene stabilised a man in his 20s before he was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories:

LOOKING BACK: ‘Even the dust in the air was exploding’

Volunteer army wakes up after three-year hibernation

State of emergency: Towns left without volunteer army

A Queensland Police spokesman said an energy company attended the scene to ensure the area was safe.

There are no current unplanned power outages in the Foxdale or Proserpine region.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online