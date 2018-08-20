Menu
Login
A man has reportedly been injured by a forklift at an Amamoor farm.
A man has reportedly been injured by a forklift at an Amamoor farm. Contributed
News

UPDATE: Boy seriously injured in farm forklift accident

Frances Klein
by and Scott Kovacevic
20th Aug 2018 7:36 AM | Updated: 8:23 AM

UPDATE 7am Monday:

THE victim of a farming accident in the Mary Valley yesterday involving a forklift was a boy not a man as first thought, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman has confirmed. 

Emergency crews rushed to a pineapple farm at Amamoor on Meddleton Rd after the boy's leg was run over by a forklift about 1pm. 

The boy was treated at the scene for serious abominable, pelvis and leg injuries, before he was taken in a serious but stable condition to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

More details as they come to hand. 

MORE WEEKEND NEWS: 8 crashes and fires in the Gympie region over the weekend

SUNDAY:

EMERGENCY crews have been called out to Amamoor amid reports that a man's leg has been run over by a forklift.

The man is believed to have been working at a pineapple farm on Meddleton Rd just after 1pm when the incident happened.

Police said paramedics were treating him at the scene, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

amamoor editors picks farm farm accident gympie accidents mary valley
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Finnish friends take in Whitehaven

    Finnish friends take in Whitehaven

    News ARRIVING in Australia from Bali, our young Scandinavian traveller this week had an earthquake to contend with in Lombok.

    Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    News Residents urged to take advantage of home improvement grants

    Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    News Local family gives hope to homeless with selfless act

    Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation

    Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation

    News Airlie Beach Race Week in 2018 surpasses all expectation.

    Local Partners