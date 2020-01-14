Man injured by bull flown to hospital
AN ALTERCATION with a bull has resulted in a 72-year-old man being flown to Mackay Base Hospital.
A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the man was on a cattle property, near Mt Coolon, 260km west of Mackay, when he was injured by the animal at 8.47am.
The man had been treated for possible broken ribs, she said.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had suffered injuries to his head and chest, and had been flown to Mackay Base Hospital in stable condition.
#RACQ #CQRescue is now airlifting a 72 year old man from a cattle property near Mt Coolon who has suffered possible broken ribs after an altercation with a bull. pic.twitter.com/0j5M59go8r— RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) January 14, 2020