Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside a train station that left a man with leg injuries.
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside a train station that left a man with leg injuries.
Crime

Man injured in drive-by shooting at train station

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
6th Apr 2021 4:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating after a man was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting outside a Brisbane train station yesterday.

A police spokeswoman said it appeared the 36-year-old had been shot as he was walking on Hudson St outside Wooloowin train station just before 5.30pm.

The shooter drove up to him in a dark sedan, shot him then fled the scene.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening leg injuries.

Nearby residents reported hearing a "loud clap" in the street.

Anyone who was on Hudson St between 5.20pm and 5.40pm and has dashcam footage or may have witnessed something is urged to contact police on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man injured in drive-by shooting at train station

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former Whitsunday Times editor starts unique gift business

        Premium Content Former Whitsunday Times editor starts unique gift business

        Business She is channelling her 30 years’ experience in the newspaper industry into a new venture to help people celebrate special occasions.

        Historic Whitsundays hotel may never return to former glory

        Premium Content Historic Whitsundays hotel may never return to former glory

        Property A century-old pub faces an uncertain future after its status change on the heritage...

        Injured miner to speak about blast at Grosvenor inquiry

        Premium Content Injured miner to speak about blast at Grosvenor inquiry

        News The Airlie Beach man was one of five workers injured during the May 6 blast in...

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Every Queensland road impacted by flash flooding

        Weather Full list of roads impacted by flash flooding