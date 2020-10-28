Menu
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man in his 60s was injured in the low speed vehicle and pedestrian incident 6.42pm, Tuesday October 27. Picture: Heidi Petith
Man injured in low speed driveway crash

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
28th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
A MAN is in hospital after a car rolled and hit his leg at a Cannonvale home.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man in his 60s was injured in the low-speed vehicle and pedestrian incident 6.42pm, Tuesday October 27.

"The car has rolled," he said.

He said the man was treated for non-life threatening leg injuries and taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

