Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a machete
A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a machete
Crime

Man injured in ‘targeted’ machete attack

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott
20th Dec 2020 10:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was attacked with a machete and left with wounds to his hand and leg.

The attack on the 34-year-old happened at home on Anne St, Chinderah about 11.15pm on Friday.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were alerted by the attack after the man was taken to the Tweed Hospital with a wounded hand and leg.

A Tweed man was attacked with a machete.
A Tweed man was attacked with a machete.

A police spokesman said it was later realised he had been hit with a machete, or similar, and had non-life threatening injuries.

"It is believed this was a targeted assault with the alleged offenders known to the victim," he said.

He said police latter stopped a Toyota van at Ewingsdale, near Byron Bay. They arrested three men and another two fled on foot.

A weapon was recovered and the van was seized. Investigations continue.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or has dashcam footage of the incident at 11.15pm on Friday, December 18 to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crimestoppers.

 

 

 

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man injured in 'targeted' machete attack

crime editors picks gold coast machete attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor explains meeting before $3 million tender awarded

        Premium Content Mayor explains meeting before $3 million tender awarded

        Council News 10 things of note from council’s final meeting of 2020

        FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Premium Content FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Education FIRST RESULTS: How Queensland schools performed in ATAR

        Heated speech at council sparks response from Airlie group

        Premium Content Heated speech at council sparks response from Airlie group

        Council News Tensions have flared between a community organisation and Whitsunday councillor.

        State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Premium Content State’s top ATAR achievers revealed

        Education Thirty Qld students received top result as ATAR results released