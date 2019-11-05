Man jailed after biting golfer on nipple

A DANGEROUS driver bit a man’s nipple during a brazen golf buggy theft.

The 25 year old had commandeered the vehicle before crashing it into a tree in a bizarre incident at the Mackay Golf Club on August 18.

As a number of nearby players performed a citizen’s arrest, Jaiden Douglas Hargrave bit one man on the nipple.

He pleaded guilty to serious assault, which was among a string of offences – including dangerous and disqualified driving, evading police and attempting to escape custody – that landed the father of two with a 12-month jail term.

As Hargrave was appearing in court on August 19 on the serious assault charge he tried to leave the dock by unsuccessfully attempting to squeeze through the top of the glass partition.

Magistrate James Morton chastised Hargrave about the incident while handing down his sentence on Wednesday.

“Do you enjoy sitting in jail Mr Hargrave? Because it sounds like you do,” he said.

“You have a four-year-old son growing up without you, maybe that is a good thing I don’t know.

“It’s pretty clear that you need to clean up your act and get off the drugs.”

On the same day as the golf club incident, Hargrave drove through a red light during 3pm peak hour traffic and crashed his vehicle into a power pole. He was charged with dangerous driving, evading police and driving with a disqualified licence.

McKays Solicitors lawyer Molly Elliott represented Mr Hargrave in court. She said although Mr Hargrave endangered the lives of other drivers when running the red light, there were no allegations that drivers had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Ms Elliott asked Mr Morton to take into consideration Mr Hargrave’s early guilty plea, attempts to maintain relationships with family and employment goals when sentencing her client.

“You were caught red-handed, sweating profusely,” Mr Morton said.

“You have a very overwhelming case against you.”

Mr Hargrave was sentenced to a total of 12 months imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for four years. He is eligible for parole on January 27, 2020.