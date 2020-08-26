Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been jailed for the months of “terror” he caused to his former partner.
A man has been jailed for the months of “terror” he caused to his former partner.
News

Man jailed over ‘terror campaign’ against ex-partner

Jessica Lamb
26th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TWEED domestic violence victim was forced to hide emergency phones in her home to call for help after her former partner kept breaking hers, court documents revealed.

A Currumbin Waters man, who is not identified to protect the victim, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to multiple charges including common assault, contravening an apprehended violence order and damaging property.

The 29-year-old had been in a relationship with the victim for 14 months before they broke up in July last year.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy slammed the man's several-months long "terror campaign" against the woman culminated in a terrifying attack that petrified the victim so much she soiled herself.

Between 1am and 2am on January 8 this year, the chef-by-trade attended the woman's house while she was asleep on the couch.

She woke to him standing over her and shouting verbal abuse.

Court documents revealed as she tried to get her phone to call police but the man grabbed and broke it.

She told police he did this to stop her calling for help.

The man used a letter to slap the victim across the cheek before he kicked and stomped on her electric fan.

During the tirade of abuse, the woman ran to the kitchen and used the phone she had hidden there for emergencies to call police.

On a previous occasion, the man refused to leave the victim's home after an argument and pinned her to the bed while she tried to escape and call for help.

Another time, there was a scuffle after the victim tried to pack a bag to leave where the man pushed her, tore up a dress and broke five pairs of sunglasses.

Defence solicitor Phil Mulherin said his client had already spent four months in custody and had no contact with the victim for six months.

Mr Mulherin said the man accepted his behaviour was completely unacceptable.

Magistrate Dunlevy sentenced the man to 16 months imprisonment with a non-parole period of five months as well as a 12-month community corrections order.

This meant the man's parole period expired the night before his court date.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

More Stories

domestic violence editors picks northern rivers court twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PARKING BACKFLIP: Council could remove free parking…again

        Premium Content PARKING BACKFLIP: Council could remove free parking…again

        Council News One business owner says the council needs to continue free parking ‘or we’re all gone’.

        12 must-know items on today’s council meeting agenda

        Premium Content 12 must-know items on today’s council meeting agenda

        Council News Parking, a cemetery database and the sale of the Collinsville Independent Living...

        Whitsunday candidate ‘ditched’ over coal: Christensen

        Premium Content Whitsunday candidate ‘ditched’ over coal: Christensen

        Politics Candidate confirms she was ‘pushed’ out of state election race.

        CEO search: Health leader announces resignation

        Premium Content CEO search: Health leader announces resignation

        Health Her shock departure comes after three years in the top job across the Mackay...