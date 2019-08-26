Menu
Crime

Man jailed for 'terrifying' crime to retrieve debt

Emily Bradfield
by
26th Aug 2019 1:00 PM
WEARING a balaclava and armed with a pair of knuckle dusters, Colin Joshua Charles Phipps forced a teenager into a car before beginning his "terrifying" and violent bid to collect money owed to him.

Phipps, 26, kissed his baby goodbye before stepping into the dock at Dalby District Court on Monday to face the consequences for his actions.

The court heard Phipps was owed $5000, and along with an accomplice also owed money the pair set out to recover their funds on January 2, 2015.
Phipps grabbed the 19-year-old victim off the street before forcing him into the car while the accomplice drove.

At one point, the accomplice stopped the car, held the victim by the throat and threatened him with an iron bar, demanding his money.

Phipps intervened, saying "that's enough" and the victim was driven to the accomplice's house and taken to the garage.

While there, Phipps demanded the victim transfer him money, punching him eight times in the ribs and chest.

The victim was eventually dropped off near his home suffering injuries including bruising around the cheekbones and eyes and he was unable to open his mouth.

Defence lawyer David Jones said the victim owed Phipps a legitimate debt of $5000 which had been loaned to the victim.

The tables turned when the victim inherited money while Phipps was doing it tough, but the favour was not returned.

Mr Jones told the court in the four years since the offence Phipps had gained more structure in his life, with a partner and a baby.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren scolded Phipps on the way he went about enforcing his debt.

"It must have been entirely terrifying for this young man," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

Phipps pleaded guilty to seven charges including assault causing grievous bodily harm while armed and in company, deprivation of liberty and demanding property with menace.

He received a concurrent sentence of three years to be suspended after six months for four years.

abduction dalby district court grievious bodily harm

