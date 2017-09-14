Man keeps licence after shutting down Bruce Highway

AFTER causing a car crash which closed the Bruce Hwy, Kuany John Kutah, 32, still holds his drivers licence.

Kutah made the road trip to Airlie Beach on May 28 directly after finishing a shift in Rockhampton at 3.30am.

At 9.10am, south of Proserpine, Kutah was driving a Camry which collided head-on with a white Subaru travelling in the southbound lane towards Mackay.

When questioned by police, the driver in the southbound lane said Kutah's car "swerved sharply” onto her side of the road causing the car to skid down the embankment.

Prosecutor Sheena Hayes said police received reports prior to the crash at 8.45am of a white Camry driving erratically. Kutah conceded to police he only had three hours of sleep the day before, but denied falling asleep behind the wheel.

Emergency services took one hour to clean the highway and re-open it for traffic.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Smith said the loss of Kutah's licence would have a serious impact on him due to the need to conduct road patrols for his Airlie Beach security job.

"He will have extensive bills to pay off damage to vehicles, while his traffic history is not fantastic there has been no previous incident like this,” she said.

Magistrate Simon Young said while he "wasn't sentencing on the basis of public expectations” Kutah should give back to the community after the disruption caused.

"I will not disqualify your licence purely as a result of your employment,” he said.

Kutah was ordered to complete 80 hours community service in 12 months.