Police on the scene of a fatal crash south of Proserpine on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Laura Thomas
Man killed after crashing down embankment

Jordan Gilliland
Laura Thomas
,
6th May 2020 2:14 PM
UPDATE: 3.30PM

 

A MAN has died in a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway, south of Proserpine.

Police are still on the scene of the accident that occurred at about 1pm this afternnon.

Proserpine Police Inspector Mark Flynn said the car was travelling north when it came off the road and down an embankment.

"A 65 -year-old man travelling alone in his vehicle, travelling northbound, has failed to take this bend on the road," he said.

"The vehicle has then gone down the embankment and he was pronounced dead shortly after."

The crash occurred 33kms south of Proserpine near Caping Rd, Bloomsbury.

 

 

INITIAL:

A SINGLE-vehicle incident has occurred south of Proserpine on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said a single vehicle had gone off the road on the Bruce Highway, near Caping Rd at Bloomsbury.

She said crews were currently on the scene and were determining what had occurred.

The spokeswoman confirmed there were no closures of the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said an occupant of the vehicle was out when they arrived.

It is currently unknown if there were more occupants in the vehicle or their current condition.

It was confirmed by a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman that paramedic crews had attended the scene, but no more information was currently available.

Whitsunday Times

