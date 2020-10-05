Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man killed after crashing motorcycle into tree

Lachlan Mcivor
5th Oct 2020 11:01 AM | Updated: 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN has been killed after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in the Scenic Rim this morning.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Boonah Rathdowney Road at Maroon just after 9am on Monday morning.

Diversions are in place and police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The accident happened 10km in the direction of Rathdowney from the Maroon Dam turn-off.

Police are still at the scene of the accident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to reports of a motorcycle crashing into a tree at 9.01am.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to the call.

"We assessed one male patient at the scene for critical injuries," he said.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

editors picks fatal traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Muddies take on Mackay in grand final clash

        Premium Content WATCH: Muddies take on Mackay in grand final clash

        News VIDEO: Despite the Bowen side’s best efforts they were unable to bring home the trophy.

        How you can watch the Burdekin election debate live

        How you can watch the Burdekin election debate live

        Politics Your chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31.

        • 5th Oct 2020 12:45 PM
        REVEALED: How automation will impact your industry

        Premium Content REVEALED: How automation will impact your industry

        Careers From doctors to cleaners to miners, technology is set to bring big changes in...

        Patient flown to Townsville after Whitsunday quad crash

        Premium Content Patient flown to Townsville after Whitsunday quad crash

        News Emergency services called to two incidents in less than six hours on Sunday