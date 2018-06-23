Man killed after high speed crash into powerlines

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. Picture: JERAD WILLIAMS

A GOLD Coast man has been killed in a "traumatic" high speed crash where he was thrown from a vehicle and onto powerlines at Pimpama last night.

The 24-year-old from Willow Vale was driving west along Yawalpah Road when he left the roadway near the intersection with Gawthern Drive and crashed into an embankment.

A 24-year-old man was killed after his car crashed into an embankment at Pimpama on Friday night. Picture: 7 News Gold Coast

A Police spokeswoman said the man "came in contact with power lines".

The accident cut power to 2821 homes and businesses between Pimpama and Coomera at 11pm however was restored 40 minutes later.

The man died at the scene.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the scene was "traumatic".

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or who have relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.