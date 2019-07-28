Man killed, another critical after crane hits powerline

UPDATE 12.30PM: A man has been killed and another clings to life in a critical condition after a crane hit a powerline in Far North Queensland.

The Cairns Post understands a crane had been operating at the Irvin Access Rd to build a new facility to allow trucks to pick up bins full of sugarcane to transport directly to MSF Sugar's Mulgrave Mill.

Paramedics take a burns patient in a critical condition to Cairns Hospital after a crane hit a powerline in Far North Queensland. Video by Anna Rogers/Cairns Post.

A neighbour work had been happening for some time as MSF sought to avoid using cane trains on certain bridges with questionable structural integrity - instead taking them to the mill by road.

The crane hit a powerline at the site about 9am.

A rescue chopper can be seen on Little Mulgrave Rd in Goldsborough where two patients are being treated after a crane came into contact with a powerline. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

One patient has died, while another was rushed to Cairns Hospital in a critical condition after suffering significant burns.

MSF Sugar and Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have been asked for comment.

EARLIER 10.30AM: One person is in a critical condition and another's status is unknown after a crane came into contact with a powerline in Far North Queensland.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one patient had been taken to Cairns Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A rescue helicopter is also on scene.

The age and gender of the patients was not available.

Three ambulances remained at the scene at about 10.30am.

Paramedics, firefighters and police on scene at Little Mulgrave Rd in Goldsborough after a crane hit a powerline. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

EARLIER 9.26AM: A person is in a critical condition and another man's status is unknown after a crane came into contact with a powerline in Far North Queensland.

Paramedics were called to Little Mulgrave Rd near Goldsborough at 9am after reports of the potential electrocution.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were on scene treating two patients, one of whom was in a critical condition.

The emergency scene is close to the Mount-n-Ride River and Rainforest Horse Rides adventure tourism business.

More to come.