Man killed in broomstick fight over bird feeding identified

by Jeremy Pierce, Shiloh Payne, Elise Williams, Greg Stolz
18th Nov 2020 9:02 AM | Updated: 5:09 PM
A neighbourly dispute over bird feeding may have triggered a violent clash which has left a 60-year-old man dead on the Gold Coast.

The victim has been identified as Bradley Ward, who lived at the property with his elderly mother Joyce.

Police will allege Mr Ward was repeatedly kicked as he lay on the ground and hit with a broom handle after an early morning confrontation with his neighbour over the feeding of birds.

Another neighbour and nurses from a neighbouring nursing home performed CPR on Mr Ward at the scene but could not save him.

Police expect to charge the neighbour later today after viewing CCTV footage of the incident from a cab whose driver stopped to try to break up the fight.

A man has been found dead in Whiting street, Labrador. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Earlier, speaking at a media conference on Wednesday morning, Detective Inspector Ahearn from the Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Brach said police were looking at all avenues, including that the altercation could have been triggered by a long-running dispute over bird feeding.

"That is one of the theories we are investigating," he said.

"Disputes of this nature can be extremely complex."

Emotional relatives hug on the front porch of the Labrador home where a man has died in suspicious circumstances. Picture: Greg Stolz
Family members including an elderly woman have emerged from the house, weeping and hugging, as undertakers prepared to remove the man's body from the yard.

Police earlier called in a technician to download security camera footage from a taxi whose driver tried to stop the fight.

The cab remains parked in the driveway of the house which is still a crime scene.

A man has been found dead in Whiting street, Labrador. Picture: Nigel Hallett
It is understood the men were neighbours and had a driveway verbal confrontation which turned physical about 5.30am.

Detective Inspector Ahearn said it appeared a broom handle had been used as a weapon in the clash, with a 48-year-old man now in police custody.

Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.
A taxi driver who stopped to break up the fracas was also injured and is giving an eye witness account to detectives.

Family members of both men were home at the time and are still coming to terms with the shocking consequences of the altercation.

"They are still processing it," said Detective Inspector Ahearn.

 

A man has been found dead in Whiting street, Labrador. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Police initially responded to the incident after receiving reports of an assault.

Paramedics made resuscitation attempts at the scene, however the man could not be saved.

He called for any other witnesses to come forward or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A man has been found dead in Whiting street, Labrador. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Whiting Street, Labrador, where a man collapsed and died.
A woman is comforted at the scene at Labrador where a man died.
A neighbour of Mr Ward and the man in police custody said both were good people.

"They're both family men - the guy who passed away leaves behind two young primary school children, a wife, mother and brothers - it's very sad," said the man, who did not want to be named.

"And over what? Over a triviality. It just proves the pointlessness and futility of neighbourhood disputes.

"You can lose everything - not just a car, your house or income, but everything."

