A Great White Shark.
Breaking

Man killed by shark on a Central Queensland island

Jack Evans
7th Apr 2020 6:06 AM | Updated: 6:34 AM
Queensland police have confirmed a 23-year-old man has died from a shark bite off North West Island yesterday evening.

The man was swimming friends and as he was swimming back to their charter vessel, he was bitten by the shark.

A doctor and paramedics were flown to the scene just before 6.30pm and treated the man on board the vessel before transporting him to Gladstone Hospital.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries to his leg, hand and elbow and he succumbed to those injuries just after 10pm.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

This marks the third shark attack on North West Island in five months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

