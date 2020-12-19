Menu
Crime

Man killed during taxi rank fight

by Tanya French
19th Dec 2020 6:06 AM
A man has died after a brawl at a taxi rank in Innisfail overnight.

A 28-year-old man died after he was punched several times when he tried to intervene on a verbal altercation at a taxi rank on Edith St at 2.20am.

It became physical when one of the men involved in the argument punched him several times, causing him to fall to the ground and rendering him unconscious.

A police officer started CPR at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead soon after.

A crime scene has been declared on Edith Street.

Anyone with information which may assist investigators is urged to contact police.

Meanwhile, police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was found in Ravenshoe last night with life-threatening injuries.

An off-duty paramedic found the man on the road on John Street with serious head injuries at 11pm.

He was airlifted to the Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Anyone with any information which may assist investigators, including dashcam footage of the area at the time, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

