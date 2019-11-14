Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATALITY: A man was killed in an overnight crash at Booubyjan. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
FATALITY: A man was killed in an overnight crash at Booubyjan. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
News

Man killed in overnight single-vehicle crash

Philippe Coquerand
14th Nov 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 53-YEAR-OLD man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Booubyjan, north of Goomeri last night.

It was reported that about 9.30pm, a Toyota LandCruiser was travelling north on the Burnett Highway just north of the Old Murgon-Gayndah Road when the vehicle left the road and rolled, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Paramedics treated one patient for critical injuries who was entrapped in the vehicle.

The driver, a 53-year-old Holland Park died at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact police.

booubyjan crash editors picks fatality gympie region crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Schoolies incoming: Hundreds expected to flock to Airlie

        premium_icon Schoolies incoming: Hundreds expected to flock to Airlie

        News Week-long event an opportunity to show off the stunning Whitsundays.

        'Pungent' smell tips off postal worker to drug parcel

        premium_icon 'Pungent' smell tips off postal worker to drug parcel

        Crime Man caught posting marijuana to daughters interstate.

        Second chance for domestic violence offender

        premium_icon Second chance for domestic violence offender

        Crime A mother was too scared to call the police after man enters home.

        Senator slams North Qld MP’s insurance ‘stunts’

        premium_icon Senator slams North Qld MP’s insurance ‘stunts’

        Politics ‘Insurance premiums continue to rise and North Queenslanders continue to find...