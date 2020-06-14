Menu
A man died after a single vehicle crash in Collinsville last night.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Collinsville

Laura Thomas
Jordan Gilliland
,
14th Jun 2020 8:04 AM
AN AYR man has died after a single vehicle traffic crash in Collinsville last night.

Queensland Police reported their preliminary investigations indicated a 26-year-old man crashed his Toyota Hilux into a tree on Garrick St at about 9.50pm last night.

The driver sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said the crash happened across the road from the Collinsville Hospital.

The spokeswoman said the man was transported to Collinsville Hospital before being airlifted to Townsville Hospital.

He was pronounced deceased upon arrival at Townsville Hospital.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

This is the second death in the Whitsundays in less than 24 hours after a man died in a dirt bike crash in Mt Coolon yesterday afternoon. 

