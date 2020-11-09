Menu
A man has been killed after a single-vehicle rollover on the D’Aguilar Highway at Harlin early on Monday morning.
News

Man killed, woman airlifted to hospital after rollover

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Nov 2020 6:44 AM
A MAN has been killed and a woman was airlifted to hospital after their vehicle rolled on a rural highway early this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on the D'Aguilar Highway at Harlin, just north of Toogoolawah, at 2.30am on Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman was airlifted from the scene to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The QT understands the man was killed in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is at the scene to investigate.

