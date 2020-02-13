Menu
Crime

Man knocked unconscious in alleged Airlie assault

Jordan Gilliland
13th Feb 2020 1:50 PM
POLICE are appealing for information after a man was knocked unconscious in Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday Police said the alleged incident occurred inside a licensed venue on Shute Harbour Road, Airlie Beach about 1.30am on February 5.

Police said the victim was allegedly struck from behind, which caused him to fall to the floor unconscious. The victim did not see the alleged person responsible, and received hospital treatment for the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident take place or who has information that could assist, to come forward.

airlie beach crime assault police shute harbour road whitsunday crimes
Whitsunday Times

