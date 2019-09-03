Man knocked unconscious with one punch in pub

IN COURT: A man has faced court for one-punch attack at a pub in Bowen.

A MAN who knocked another man unconscious with one punch at a Bowen pub said he did it because was "looking out for his mate”.

Peter Douglas Reichle, 38, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to assault occasioning bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Reichle and his victim had been drinking at the Grand View Hotel when Reichle punched the other man in the side of the head knocking him unconscious shortly after midnight on July 6.

The man fell to the ground, hitting his head on the side of a table and the ground.

When police arrived, they found Reichle attempting to hide under a vehicle in the carpark, Sgt Myors said.

Reichle told police at the time he had punched the man because he was involved in an incident with his friend earlier and that he was "looking out for his mate”, Sgt Myors said.

The man suffered from a dislocated jaw - which corrected itself - and pain in his ribs.

Sgt Myors described the incident as "an example of gratuitous violence”.

Reichle's solicitor Darren Mahony said his client had been drinking with a friend at the pub since 6pm.

The court was told the victim had "behaved in a derogatory manner” towards Reichle's friend earlier, making remarks about him being a New Zealander.

While in the toilet he had also stared at Reichle's friend's genitals "commenting on their size” and the fact he was a Kiwi, Mr Mahony said.

Later Reichle when he had again seen his friend in discussions with the complainant and trying to "extract himself” from them, he had hit the man, Mr Mahony said.

Reichle's solicitor handed up reports and references for his client, including a psychologist's report which said he acknowledged there was a level of alcohol involved, but did not use it as an excuse for his actions.

The report also concluded Reichle's risk of re-offending was low, Mr Mahony said.

Mr Mahony also argued the incident was not one of "gratuitous” violence.

"It was certainly unacceptable, but was not gratuitous,” he said.

"It was inexplicable conduct by someone who hasn't done anything like this before.”

The court was also told Reichle had done an anger management course since the incident and had already put $2000 into a holding account with his solicitor to be paid in restitution.

In sentencing Reichle to 12 months' probation, magistrate James Morton said he had overreacted to what he perceived as a threat to his friend.

Reichle was also banned from the Grand Central Hotel for 12 months and ordered to pay $2000 compensation to the victim.

However, Mr Morton warned Reichle he was lucky the victim had not been more injured.

"One punch is all it takes. You're very lucky this man didn't fall and hit his head and do more severe damage.,” Mr Morton said.

"All it takes is a split second and it could change a life.

"You're an adult. (If this happens) tell him to go to hell and go to another pub.”