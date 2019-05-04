Man left to 'bleed out' in horrific attack at Bucasia

A 42-year-old mother has been called 'callous' and 'cowardly' after she attacked her partner from behind cutting his throat.

A "CALLOUS” woman showed little remorse after she cut her partner's throat with glass and left him to bleed to death on the floor in a horrific attack at Bucasia.

Julie McGuffie's brutal swipe severed the man's jugular vein. She then told him to phone for his own ambulance.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said McGuffie "called him pathetic and that he was pretending to lie there and bleed out”.

His injury was life-threatening, without surgery he would have died. McGuffie also lied to police that she had been choked.

"It was a cowardly attack,” Ms Lawrence told Mackay District Court after a jury found the 42 yearold guilty of grievous bodily harm.

During an argument on August 26, 2017 at Kohuna Beach Resort, McGuffie had attacked the man from behind, stabbing him in the neck.

Defence barrister Scott McLennan said there had been a "moment of madness” after some "small provocation” from the man, who had forcefully grabbed her face just before the attack.

"She's got a history of being the victim of violence (from previous partners),” Mr McLennan said, adding that as a result she was "overly suspicious of others' ill intentions”.

"This was the night where she's finally reached the end of her tether. It's a wild overreaction what happened.

"My client has no criminal history whatsoever.”

The court heard McGuffie had five children and two were still under her care.

"The best I can do is three and a half years (jail), suspended after 16 months,” Judge Paul Smith said, accepting it was a tumultuous relationship.

"I cannot ignore the conduct ... she struck him from behind. I think you acted callously in telling him to call the ambulance himself.”

Judge Smith said the jail term was reduced from four years due to her lack of history, mental health and family situation.