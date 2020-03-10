Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The fight broke out at the Southport Courthouse. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
The fight broke out at the Southport Courthouse. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
Crime

Man left with bloodied lip after courthouse punch up

by Lea Emery and Jacob Miley
10th Mar 2020 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was left with a bloody lip after he was allegedly punched outside a Southport courtroom.

Witnesses were left stunned when a man punched another man outside courtroom nine on level two at the Southport Courthouse.

A number of police prosecutors and police officers were in the waiting area when the fight broke out just before 10am today.

Bangs could be heard inside the courtroom when the fight took place.

One witness told the Bulletin they heard one man insult the other man before punching him in the head.

Police officers and prosecutors immediately separated the pair.

The alleged victim was spotted going into the bathroom to wash his bleeding face.

It is not clear what started the fight.

Neither man has been cooperative with police.

Police are investigating.

More Stories

Show More
court courthouse crime fist fight gold coast punch up

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forum a chance to ask council candidates burning questions

        premium_icon Forum a chance to ask council candidates burning questions

        News As the Whitsunday Regional Council elections get closer, here’s your chance to meet the candidates for Divisions 1, 2 and 5.

        IN COURT: Name of 20+ people facing Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Name of 20+ people facing Bowen court today

        Crime Each week a number of people face Bowen Magistrates Court on a range of charges

        NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers front court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers front court

        Crime From heading to kangaroo crashes, to collecting a mate “who got bashed”, these are...

        CANDIDATES RESPOND: Supporting business in the region

        premium_icon CANDIDATES RESPOND: Supporting business in the region

        News Candidates reveal their plan for supporting businesses if elected