Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was lucky to escape the wreckage of his car seconds before it caught alight after a car crash on Tiger Brennan Drive today
A man was lucky to escape the wreckage of his car seconds before it caught alight after a car crash on Tiger Brennan Drive today
News

Man lucky to escape crash after car catches alight

by WILL ZWAR
13th Mar 2020 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD driver has escaped serious injury after crashing his vehicle on Tiger Brennan Dr on Friday morning.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the man was lucky to escape after the "nasty crash" which happened about 2.30am.

"The crash occurred near the intersection of Benison Road with the driver losing control of the vehicle, colliding with two sign posts and coming to rest on the opposite side of the roadway," she said.

"The driver self-extracted shortly before the vehicle caught alight."

Sgt Tennosaar said a member of the public and emergency services tended to the man before he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"Another motorist and a passing police patrol came to the driver's aid," she said.

"He was conveyed to hospital for blood testing and to be treated for minor injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash."

car fire lucky escape traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Battle for the north won’t be dampened

        premium_icon Battle for the north won’t be dampened

        Rugby Union The traditional Friday night game may be rescheduled, but the Raiders coach says it will be a tight game

        WARNING: More damaging winds predicted for Whitsundays

        WARNING: More damaging winds predicted for Whitsundays

        News Strong winds are predicted to continue today and into tomorrow.

        'We just have to do it': Closure only second in 56 years

        premium_icon 'We just have to do it': Closure only second in 56 years

        News Cinema will close for two weeks as movie releases are postponed.

        Tides Restaurant looks after locals

        premium_icon Tides Restaurant looks after locals

        News Tides Restaurant was relaunched with a new team, on Thursday, and is hoping to lure...

        • 13th Mar 2020 1:27 PM