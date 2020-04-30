A man charged over the abduction and sexual assault of a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Sydney's northwest is due to appear in court today.

The girl visited a Sydney shopping centre with friends before going to a nearby skate park where she was allegedly abducted by Brett John Callaghan, 37, and sexually abused.

The girl was reported missing about 5.30pm on Tuesday after she failed to meet up with her parents at Hornsby Westfield.

Police say the girl was seen leaving the Thornleigh skate park with a man she did not know and a child.

Brett John Callaghan allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted a young girl.

Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec says the other young girl was used by Callaghan to build trust with the alleged victim.

The two children didn't know each other.

"We're not sure but we can suspect this other young girl was with this male … that gave her a sense of comfort, sense of safety to say, this guy may be a parent and it's OK to leave with them," Detective Superintendent Kerlatec said on Wednesday.

Police do not believe Callaghan and the victim had been in prior contact but he and the girl with him are known to each other.

Brett John Callaghan was refused bail after being arrested.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested Callaghan at a home in Dural, where the girl was located about 1.15am on Wednesday, NSW Police allege.

Police also allege the girl was sexually assaulted by Callaghan while in the vehicle on the way to the Dural property and at the home.

That victim is now in the care of family members.

Callaghan has been charged with taking and detaining with intent to obtain advantage, aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between 10 and 14 years, and sexually touching another person without consent.

He was refused bail and is expected to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Thursday.

AAP

Originally published as Man 'lured' 12-year-old from skate park