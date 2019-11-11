Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man mauled by croc in North Queensland

by Peter Carruthers
11th Nov 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s has been flown from a remote Cape York region near Cape Grenville after being mauled by a saltwater crocodile.

Paramedics were called at 4.53pm yesterday afternoon to the scene of the attack north of Lockhart River.

The man was flown to Cairns Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service in a serious condition.

Being treated for "significant hand and leg injuries" the bite victim was in a stable condition a short time ago according to a hospital spokeswoman.

 

cape york croc attack lockhart river north queensland

Just In

    Water bomber working on fire

    Water bomber working on fire
    • 11th Nov 2019 1:50 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Fire downgraded to advice level, highway open

        UPDATE: Fire downgraded to advice level, highway open

        News A fire at Gregory River has been downgraded to advice level after closing the Bruce Highway yesterday.

        World-renowned artist inviting Whitsundays to 'bare it all'

        premium_icon World-renowned artist inviting Whitsundays to 'bare it all'

        News Nude art installation to be staged at Whitehaven Beach.

        EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Fire ravages Gregory River

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Fire ravages Gregory River

        News Residence were warned to 'watch and act'

        FESTIVAL: Hot shots from under the big tent

        premium_icon FESTIVAL: Hot shots from under the big tent

        News Were you seen out at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music?