Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 21-year-old man's body was found on the side of the road at Gheerulla this morning.
A 21-year-old man's body was found on the side of the road at Gheerulla this morning. John McCutcheon
Breaking

Man may have fallen asleep on road before fatal hit: police

17th Jul 2019 1:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a 21-year-old man's body was found on the side of the road at Gheerulla this morning.

The Sunshine Coast man was found dead on Eumundi Kenilworth Rd by a passing motorist, with police called to the scene about 4am.

Preliminary investigations suggest the man may have fallen asleep close to the road and may have been struck by a passing vehicle, with the driver possibly unaware they hit the man.

 

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is being urged to contact police.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is being urged to contact police. John McCutcheon

Investigations by the forensic crash unit and detectives from Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch are continuing.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area, who saw a person walking on the roadway on Eumundi Kenilworth Rd near the intersection of Sam Kelly Rd, Gheerulla between 8pm and 4am to contact police.

More Stories

editors picks eumundi kenilworth rd fatal gheerulla queensland police sunshine coast criminal investation branch
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Multi-million dollar retail centre expansion

    premium_icon Multi-million dollar retail centre expansion

    Business MORE than two years after Tropical Cyclone Debbie devastated it, an Airlie Beach retail centre will undergo a $4.3 million expansion.

    An argument with girlfriend leads to a court date

    premium_icon An argument with girlfriend leads to a court date

    Crime Drunk father of three refused police request for a breath test

    Help on offer for small businesses in Whitsundays

    premium_icon Help on offer for small businesses in Whitsundays

    News Minister for Employment and Small Business stops by Proserpine.

    OPENING SOON: Check out this new bar and grill

    premium_icon OPENING SOON: Check out this new bar and grill

    Business This venue is almost ready to open its doors.