Bundaberg Court House.
Crime

Man on 38 terrifying charges faces court hearing

Geordi Offord
7th Jul 2020 9:19 AM
A MAN facing 38 serious domestic violence offences has had his matter heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing charges including torture, rape, assault and deprivation of liberty.

Police allege he assaulted and threatened two women known to him, with the violence escalating over the last month.

It will be alleged the man punched one of the women in the head, kicked her in the stomach on another occasion and held her hostage, threatening her with a pistol.

Police will further allege the man hit the other woman in the face with a pistol on a number of occasions, punched her in the face and held her against her will.

He has also been charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a shortened firearm, going armed to cause fear, wilful damage and burglary and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and stealing.

The man appeared in the court room via video link from the Bundaberg Watch House and was represented by lawyer Gavin James.

There was no application for bail.

Mr James asked for two briefs of evidence to be ordered.

The matter was adjourned and is expected to be heard again on September 17.

The man was remanded in custody.

Bundaberg News Mail

