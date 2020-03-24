Man on run after ramming police car

A wrap-up of police news this week.

Man rams police car

A MAN remains on the run after ramming a police car, on Wednesday, March 18.

The police car was rammed at 11.45pm by a Holden Commodore, driven by a man known to police.

Police had tried to intercept the Commodore, in Josteens Rise, Mandalay, when they recognised the driver as a person of interest in a number of matters.

The man avoided interception by ramming the police vehicle, knocking the front guard off. The Commodore was later found abandoned in Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to call Whitsunday Police.

Rods stolen

FISHING rods have been stolen from an open garage, in Jubilee Pocket.

The rods were taken some time between 4.30pm and 8pm on Monday, March 23, from 14 Sunset Drive.

If anyone saw anything in the area at the time, please contact Policelink on 131 444.

Public nuisance

TWO men were issued with infringement notices for public nuisance on Saturday, March 21.

A 33-year-old Jubilee Pocket man and a 27-year-old Riordanvale man engaged in unruly behaviour in Paddy's Shenanigans, Airlie Beach, and were evicted by security at about 11.45pm.

Police issued both men with $800 infringement notices and banned them from the Safe Night Precinct for 10 days.

Drink drivers

THREE drink drivers were stopped by police this week and are due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

On Wednesday, March 18, at 5.15pm, a 34-year-old Cannonvale woman was stopped on Mandalay Road for a Random Breath Test.

She allegedly returned a reading of .151 with an immediate licence suspension.

On Saturday, March 21, at 9.35pm, police intercepted a Toyota Hilux, on Shute Harbour Road, due to the manner of driving.

A 40-year-old Cannonvale man allegedly returned a reading of .194 with an immediate licence suspension.

On Sunday, March 22, at 2am, police intercepted a Toyota Hilux, on Broadwater Avenue, Airlie Beach, due to the manner of driving.

A 17-year-old male, from Strathdickie, allegedly returned a reading of .156 with an immediate licence suspension.