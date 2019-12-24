Menu
Just like the blue and gold dress, and the Yanny or Laurel debate, a man on a swing has everyone torn. Which way is he going?
Offbeat

Which way is he going? Man on swing divides the internet

by Stephanie Bedo
24th Dec 2019 11:59 AM

There's nothing like a good old Christmas debate for the dinner table.

So here we present the man on the swing.

Just like the blue and gold dress had us divided, and the massive Yanny or Laurel debate sparked office arguments, now the man on the swing has us torn.

Is he swinging towards the camera or away from it?

The video sparked debate when it was posted on social media site TikTok, with many unable to tell which way the man was going.

As with all good debates, the argument then spread to Twitter.

 

 

People even added diagrams to help explain the conundrum.

"How tf are people seeing him facing the building?," one woman said.

"His feet and legs are on the front, his arms are seen from the front, his face as well, you can see his hood behind his head. What the heck? There is only one answer, why are there even two options!"

Another man wrote: "He is facing the building. End of discussion."

"Willing to bet that the same people who think he's facing the building are also extremely bad drivers," chimed in another.

"He's facing the camera. If he were facing the building and you look at the top pole it should be covered when he swings back, but it doesn't which means the top pole is in front of him … aka he's facing the camera. You're welcome," finished one woman.

In 2015, a Tumbler post left the internet in a fierce battle over the colour of a dress.

And last year an audio clip posted to Twitter had social media users locked in debate, with many comparing it to the infamous dress battle

"What do you hear?!" wrote fashion designer Cloe Feldman. "I hear Yanny."

The internet was divided with half of users apparently hearing "Laurel", and the other half hearing what it actually says, which is clearly "Yanny".

