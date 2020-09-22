Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was issued a fine after he yelled and swore at police and attempted to fight members of the public. Picture: File
A man was issued a fine after he yelled and swore at police and attempted to fight members of the public. Picture: File
Crime

Man pays price for flipping the bird at police

Laura Thomas
22nd Sep 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE man who threw his middle finger up at police was slapped with a hefty fine at the weekend.

At 3am on September 20, Whitsunday police were conducting patrols of Airlie Beach Main St.

As they were driving, a 36-year-old man from Townsville began to yell and swear at police and gestured at them with his middle finger.

Whitsunday Police Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley said police then approached the man.

While they were speaking with the him, other members of the public approached officers and told them the man had been attempting to fight them.

More stories

‘Dangerous as it gets’: Man gets jail term for risking lives

The 10 best Whitsundays school holiday adventures

Former council hopeful moves assault case to higher court

The man was then arrested and issued with an $800 public nuisance infringement notice.

More from Whitsunday Police

At 11am on September 16, Whitsunday Police pulled over a Holden Rodeo on Paluma Rd in Cannonvale.

Police conducted a breath test on the 49-year-old driver who allegedly returned a reading of 0.150 per cent.

He was issued a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrate’s Court on October 12.

mackay crime proserpine crime proserpine police whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Good crush figures at region’s mills despite stoppages

        Premium Content Good crush figures at region’s mills despite stoppages

        Rural Timely reminder for safety around rail lines and level crossings during school holidays

        • 22nd Sep 2020 11:30 AM
        Queensland throws open borders to parts of NSW

        Premium Content Queensland throws open borders to parts of NSW

        News Queensland will throw open its borders to five NSW shires

        Costo’s detailed plan to detach the North

        Premium Content Costo’s detailed plan to detach the North

        Politics KAP, NQ First back move to create new state for North Qld

        Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Premium Content Grocery shocker: Lazy Aussies the reason prices to double

        Employment Jobless Aussies can’t even be paid to move to regions to work