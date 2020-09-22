Man pays price for flipping the bird at police

A man was issued a fine after he yelled and swore at police and attempted to fight members of the public. Picture: File

A TOWNSVILLE man who threw his middle finger up at police was slapped with a hefty fine at the weekend.

At 3am on September 20, Whitsunday police were conducting patrols of Airlie Beach Main St.

As they were driving, a 36-year-old man from Townsville began to yell and swear at police and gestured at them with his middle finger.

Whitsunday Police Acting Senior Sergeant Jason Colley said police then approached the man.

While they were speaking with the him, other members of the public approached officers and told them the man had been attempting to fight them.

The man was then arrested and issued with an $800 public nuisance infringement notice.

At 11am on September 16, Whitsunday Police pulled over a Holden Rodeo on Paluma Rd in Cannonvale.

Police conducted a breath test on the 49-year-old driver who allegedly returned a reading of 0.150 per cent.

He was issued a notice to appear in Proserpine Magistrate’s Court on October 12.