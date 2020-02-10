Menu
A man has pleaded guilty to tackling another man at an Australia Day pool party, causing his finger to be partly amputated.
News

Man pleads guilty to bloody Aussie Day brawl

Danielle Buckley
10th Feb 2020
THE trial into a bloody Australia Day pool party that left a man without the tip of his finger has ended abruptly with the accused pleading guilty.

Brendan Rhys Jones was charged with grievous bodily harm after he tackled Springfield forklift driver Aidan Cusack on January 26, 2018 at a pool party in Ferny Grove.

Jones originally pleaded not guilty and faced a trial in September last year.

The jury returned a hung verdict and Jones was due to begin his second trial at Brisbane District Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to the single charge and will be sentenced this week. - NewsRegional

