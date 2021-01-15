Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man who used to a stolen ute to ram raid a sex shop and steal a number of x-rated items has pleaded guilty from prison.
A man who used to a stolen ute to ram raid a sex shop and steal a number of x-rated items has pleaded guilty from prison.
Crime

Thief called Horne conducted a sex toy and lingerie ram raid

by Lea Emery
15th Jan 2021 12:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who used to a stolen ute to ram raid a Gold Coast sex shop has pleaded guilty from prison.

Shane Anthony Horne appeared via video link from prison when he pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to almost 50 charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fraud, enter premises to commit an indictable offence, stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence and possessing dangerous drugs.

Horne used a stolen Toyota HiLux to smash through the front doors at low speed of the Playhouse Adult Store at Biggera Waters on April 5, 2020.

He took a number of sex toys and lingerie from the store.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as Man pleads guilty to sex toys, lingerie raid

crime shane anthony horne theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bargain booze on offer as Airlie bottle shop closes

        Premium Content Bargain booze on offer as Airlie bottle shop closes

        Business The business has thanked its loyal customers as it embarks on its final trading day today.

        • 15th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
        Four Whitsunday residents busted with drugs face court

        Premium Content Four Whitsunday residents busted with drugs face court

        Crime Police raids uncover illicit drugs with one offender narrowly escaping time behind...

        When Target stores will re-open as new Kmart outlets

        Premium Content When Target stores will re-open as new Kmart outlets

        Business The future for some Target stores will mean new experiences for shoppers in Bowen...

        Joyful Bowen business shutting up shop after 40 great years

        Premium Content Joyful Bowen business shutting up shop after 40 great years

        Business Owner urges residents to shop locally and support stores as online shopping takes...