Man 'pretended to be asleep' to avoid police

A MAN who "pretended to be asleep” in the driver's seat of a car has been fined $1150 and lost his licence for six months for being in charge of a vehicle while drunk.

Caleb Earvin James Geesu, 26, of Mt Pleasant, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, as well as possessing dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police had seen Geesu parked outside the Grand View Hotel in Dalrymple St, Bowen, with his car lights on at 11.30pm on April 6.

When police approached the car, the headlights were turned off and Geesu "pretended to be asleep”, Sgt Myors said.

She told the court the car keys were on Geesu's foot at the time and he had been "putting the lights on and off and applying the brake”.

As he was deemed to be in charge of a vehicle, Geesu was breath-tested, returning a blood alcohol concentration of 0.154, Sgt Myors said.

Police also found one gram of cannabis in a clip seal bag in Geesu's wallet.

Solicitor Cleo Rewald said Geesu had no history of this sort of offending and had been visiting his grandparents in Bowen from his home in Mackay when the offences occurred.

She said Geesu instructed her he was "in the car having something to eat”.

Geesu was fined $750 and lost his licence for six months for being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and $400 for possessing cannabis.