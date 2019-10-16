Menu
A man who was found with a hunting knife down his pants will face court on a string of charges.
Man pulled over for breath test, arrested with five charges

Georgia Simpson
16th Oct 2019 5:30 AM
A MAN who was found with a hunting knife down his pants will face court on a string of charges.

The 32-year-old from Proserpine was stopped on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach at 1.44am on Friday (October 11) when it was discovered he was driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Police arrested the man on indicia - whereby a person is unable to conduct an alcohol or drug test due to displaying signs of being unduly affected by a substance.

After conducting a search of the man and vehicle for safety reasons, police allegedly discovered a hunting knife secured in his pants.

The man was unable to provide police with a lawful reason as to why he was in possession of the knife and will face Proserpine Magistrates Court on October 28.

