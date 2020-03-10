Menu
A man has been allegedly assaulted on an Airlie Beach dancefloor, with police saying he was unexpectedly punched from behind
Crime

Man ‘punched from behind’ on Airlie Beach dance floor

Jordan Gilliland
10th Mar 2020 11:40 AM
A MAN has been allegedly assaulted on an Airlie Beach dancefloor, with police saying he was unexpectedly punched from behind.

Whitsunday Police said the alleged attack took place at a licenced venue on Shute Harbour Rd, about 2am on March 7.

The male victim was standing on the dance floor when he was unexpectedly punched from behind, to the left hand side of his face, police said.

As a result of the attack, it is alleged the victim fell to the ground before being assisted out of the venue to receive treatment. Police said the male offender left the venue when they arrived.

The alleged offender is described as being 27 to 28 years old, 180 centimetres tall, skinny build with a moustache and at the time was wearing a light blue shirt.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist to come forward.

airlie beach assault airlie beach crime alleged assault shute harbour road whitsunday crimes
