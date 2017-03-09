28°
Man punched in head while seated

Jacob Wilson | 9th Mar 2017 2:31 PM
A man was punched in the head at an Airlie Beach venue this week.
A man was punched in the head at an Airlie Beach venue this week.

A PUNCH in the head was the last thing a man expected as he sat down at a local venue on Shute Harbour Rd this week.

And this was just the beginning as the man was "alleged” to have been repeatedly struck with injuries caused requiring treatment.

It is understood the two men spoke minutes earlier at the bar.

Police are calling for those who witnessed the event at 7.25pm on March 6 to come forward and contact the Whitsunday police station on 4948 8888.

