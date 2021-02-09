Cops question man who held them at bay for seven hours

A man is being questioned by police after a seven-hour siege was sparked following welfare concerns and reports he was armed.

Riot police and expert negotiators were called in for a seven hour siege in Sydney's south yesterday morning after welfare concerns for a man allegedly armed with a gun.

Tactical Operations officers were joined by the Riot squad, a Pol-Air helicopter, high patrol officers and a team of negotiators on Universal St, Eastlakes about 9am yesterday after a welfare concern report was lodged about a man in the area.

Officers closed the road and searched surrounding streets and homes for seven hours before the 29 year-old man was found shortly before 4pm.

Police are seen at Universal Street in Eastlakes where the streets have been blocked off due to a police operation in Sydney, Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

South Sydney Police Area Commander Acting Superintendent Sean Heaney said the huge police response was because the man was reportedly carrying a firearm.

He said specialist officers searched properties for seven hours before the 29 year-old was found shortly before 4pm and came out "peacefully".

"As investigations to locate the man continued we were satisfied he was in possession of a firearm," Supt Heaney said.

"We narrowed him down to a unit complex in Maloney St Eastlakes and called on him to surrender and come out of the unit, which he did without fanfare."

Police speak to locals at Universal Street in Eastlakes where the streets have been blocked off due to the police operation to locate the man. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

The man was arrested and taken to Mascot Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.

Supt Heaney said police were still searching for any firearms inside the Maloney St unit and thanked Eastlakes residents for their patience.

"Officers are in the course of searching the unit to recover the firearm," he said.

"(Locals) were very patient, we blocked off roads but they were very compliant even though it was an inconvenience, so we say thank you to them."

It is not yet known what caused the incident and no charges have yet been laid.

