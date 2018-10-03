Worker’s ‘shocking’ words to acid victim

MIKE Glover-Johnson was sitting in his car last weekend when he became the victim of a terrifying acid attack.

The 46-year-old was with his husband Lee when a stranger walked up to him and threw liquid in his face, leaving the UK man in "agony".

In his terror, he stumbled into the nearby Chunky Grill takeaway in Bloxwich, West Midlands, and desperately asked for water to flush away the substance.

But what happened next left the couple stunned.

According to Mr Glover-Johnson, they were "kicked out" of the restaurant by staff who told them they would have to buy water to treat the injuries.

Posting a photo of himself covered in bandages recovering in hospital on Facebook, Mr Glover-Johnson called for witnesses and slammed the takeaway joint's response.

His post quickly went viral, receiving thousands of likes, shares and comments.

"Thankfully people helped and their quick reactions may have stopped permanent scarring," he wrote. "Chunky Grill in Bloxwich threw me out while my face was burning with acid! And demanded payment from Lee for the water that was saving me. Yes you read it correctly … "Hopefully whoever did this gets caught. And Chunky Grill owes me and Bloxwich an explanation."

He revealed more details of the attack and its aftermath to The Sun.

"We were asked to leave the takeaway and they said if you want more water we're going to have to charge you for it," he told the publication.

"I needed water on my face. I was in agony. Luckily, people brought buckets of water - I was absolutely drenched.

"It should have been a priority for the staff, when someone was in that sort of agony they should have helped."

Mr Glover-Johnson later updated followers to reveal the staff member who failed him in his time of need had since been sacked by the owner, who apologised over the incident.

"I have accepted the apology from Chunky Grill," he posted on Facebook. "The owner has apologised and was not there. His staff member has been dealt with and lost his job. The owner was not in the shop and is equally disgusted with the staff member."

Mr Glover-Johnson confirmed he was recovering well and there would be "no permanent damage".

But Facebook users condemned the staff member's actions, with one branding it as "absolutely disgusting behaviour" while another described the treatment as "shocking".

"Everybody picket that shop and teach them a lesson," another wrote, while another added: "I hope everybody boycotts that Chunky Grill and forces them to close down, vile vulgar excuses of humans".

Sergeant Matt Slattery told The Sun the investigation into the attack was ongoing, although he was confident the perpetrator sprayed the victim as a "distraction" in order to steal his laptop.

"Although tests are still being carried out on the substance we are now confident it was non-corrosive. We believe it was used as a distraction for the robbery," he said.

"We fully appreciate how distressing this was for the victim and we are determined to find whoever was responsible for this robbery."