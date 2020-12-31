Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating an armed robbery at Airlie Beach.
Police are investigating an armed robbery at Airlie Beach.
Crime

Man robbed at knifepoint inside Airlie Beach home

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
31st Dec 2020 4:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A thief has made away with cash after letting himself in to an Airlie Beach man’s home to rob him at knifepoint.

A Queensland Police Service woman said police were called to the scene along Lewis St at 3.25pm.

More stories:

Prisoner’s fiance claims guard shortage leading to lockdowns

‘Drug-addicted drongo’ mum stole to feed meth use

She said the man was socialising with friends at the time when an “opportunistic” man entered the home and went into the victim’s room.

The spokeswoman said the robber pulled out a knife and then stole some cash.

She said the victim then chased the offender down the street but he got away.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

It is understood the thief fled in a silver hatchback being driven by another male.

Police remain on scene.

airlie beach crime armed robbery mackay crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday New Year forecast ‘a game of roulette’

        Premium Content Whitsunday New Year forecast ‘a game of roulette’

        Weather This morning’s clear skies could be the ‘calm before the storm’

        FLOOD WARNINGS: Road closures across the Mackay region

        FLOOD WARNINGS: Road closures across the Mackay region

        Weather UPDATE 4PM: Constant rain has resulted in dangerous road conditions

        Fate of Whitsunday fireworks up in the air

        Premium Content Fate of Whitsunday fireworks up in the air

        Community Rainfall across the region may put a dampener on New Year’s Eve plans.

        WHAT’S ON: Where to farewell 2020 in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Where to farewell 2020 in the Whitsundays

        Whats On Take a look at where you can ring in the New Year across the region.