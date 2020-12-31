Man robbed at knifepoint inside Airlie Beach home

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Airlie Beach.

A thief has made away with cash after letting himself in to an Airlie Beach man’s home to rob him at knifepoint.

A Queensland Police Service woman said police were called to the scene along Lewis St at 3.25pm.

She said the man was socialising with friends at the time when an “opportunistic” man entered the home and went into the victim’s room.

The spokeswoman said the robber pulled out a knife and then stole some cash.

She said the victim then chased the offender down the street but he got away.

It is understood the thief fled in a silver hatchback being driven by another male.

Police remain on scene.