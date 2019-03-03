Man 'rugby tackles' partner

DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Man given 12 months probation for attack on partner.

A BOWEN man who "rugby tackled” his partner on to a couch and smashed a guitar has been put on 12 months' probation.

The man, 21, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday to contravening a domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Sgt Emma Myors told the court told the court the man and his partner had a verbal argument over chores at their Bowen home on February 9, where the man told the woman to pick up a glass.

He then rugby tackled her, causing her to fall on to the couch, before smashing a guitar, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told the man also hit the woman across the shin with a shoe and punched two holes in walls in the house.

The woman had a domestic violence order in place against the man at the time, Sgt Myors said.

The man's solicitor Adam Mussap told the court the level of violence was "low level”.

"He's horrified at what he's done,” Mr Mussap said.

The man was put on 12 months' probation, which will include him completing a domestic violence course.

No conviction was recorded by the court.