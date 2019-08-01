Man runs from police after stealing vehicles
A MAN who stole a ute from a Bowen caravan park and then ran from police after he got it stuck, has been given a four-month suspended prison sentence.
Leeroy Anthony Campbell, 20, who was living in Bowen at the time, pleaded guilty by video in Bowen Magistrates Court to two counts of unlawful use of a vehicle, as well as single charges of stealing, driving without a licence (as he had never held one), entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Campbell took a ute from Big 4 Caravan Park in The Soldiers Rd, Bowen between 2am and 6am on April 13, after stealing the keys from a cabin while the occupants were asleep.
At 1pm that day, police were called to the stolen ute which was stuck in a washout on the side of the Don River near Reeves Rd.
However, Campbell ran away when police arrived and they couldn't find him, Sgt Myors said.
Items from the vehicle were located in the bush nearby.
The court heard Campbell's partner had remained with the vehicle and told police at the time she had been walking at the beach when Campbell turned up in the vehicle and picked her up.
A month earlier, at 2am on March 13, Campbell broke into Ayr business Ag North.
Sgt Myors said Campbell broke into a safe in the workshop and took some keys, before going to a shed at the property.
When police turned up, Campbell left in a Can-Am Defender buggy taken from the business, Sgt Myors said.
The court was told he later dumped it and ran from police.
The buggy was found with tools taken from both the workshop and office at Ag North in it.
Campbell was later picked up by police in Bowen.
Sgt Myors asked for a prison term of six to nine months for Campbell.
"These are serious charges. It's serious property offending.”
Campbell's solicitor Cleo Rewald said her client's father died four years ago when he was 16 years old and "things started to go downhill” after that.
She said Campbell started using cannabis at the age of 16 and heavier drugs from 17.
Mrs Rewald said the offending was unfortunately 'indicative of his situation” at the time - where Campbell was homeless, using methamphetamines and had young children who he was not able to adequately provide for.
Mrs Rewald asked for probation for her client.
"The underlying issue is the drugs and he needs some assistance there,” she said.
Magistrate James Morton sentenced Campbell to a head sentence of four months in prison for entering the Ayr business and committing an indictable offence.
He was also sentenced to three months prison for each of the two unlawful use of a vehicle charges, with all sentences to be served concurrently, meaning a total of four months' prison.
Mr Morton then suspended the whole prison term for 15 months.
He was also fined $500 for stealing and $450 for unlicensed driving, as well as having his licence disqualified for a further three months.